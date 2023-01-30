Airtel’s IT Director becomes president of CIO Club Africa

Oluwaseun Solanke, Director, Information Technology at Airtel Nigeria has emerged the president of the executive leadership council at CIO Club Africa.

The CIO Club Africa is a strategic platform for stakeholders in the digital transformation ecosystem for Africa, which aims to foster collaboration, networking and growth of the tech ecosystem in Africa.

Abiola Laseinde, CEO, Edniesal Consulting and Convener of the CIO Club declared Solanke winner at the induction ceremony of the clubs new members held virtually, after leading with votes ahead of other opponents.

Commenting on the new position, Sholanke thanked the members of the club for voting him in as President and pledged commitment to ensure the growth of the organisation.

“From the bottom of our heart, we thank you for attending and voting for us. It is our absolute pleasure to serve the organisation. We keep looking forward to your participation and support in the club and towards achieving great things in the IT ecosystem ahead,” he said.

However, Solanke has worked in many Information Technology companies within and outside the country, with many years of experience in the sector.

Before joining Airtel Nigeria in January 2019, the I.T officer worked with Ericson for two years as the Senior Director and Head of Solution Area BSS for Middle East Africa, Digital Sales Leader, Nigeria at Oracle, Manager, Information Technology at Hewlett Packard Enterprise at Houston, Texas and Manager, technology services West Africa.

Other leadership positions elected for the council were the position of Secretary, Director, Programmes and Events, Director Strategy and Administration, Director, Advocacy marketing and organisational communication, Director, Learning and Development and Director, Programmes and Event.

Meanwhile, CIO Club Africa was launched at the inaugural CIO Awards in 2020 as a community for stakeholders in the digital transformation ecosystem for Africa.