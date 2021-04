Airtel was the fastest mobile operator among the network providers in Nigeria in the first three months of 2021, according to the latest Speedtest Intelligence data from Ookla. The second-largest internet provider in Nigeria beat competition from MTN, Globacom, and 9Mobile with a speed score of 27.18 on modern chipsets. Being the fastest network operator…

