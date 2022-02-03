Africa edition of Nokia 105 arrives in Nigeria

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the latest Nokia 105 Africa Edition. The device is refreshed to bring more value, connectivity, and quality to Nigerians.

The Nokia 105 is built with long-lasting battery life and a wireless FM radio that enables users to listen to their favourite sports, news, and entertainment channels on the go even without a headset, it said.

“When it comes to feature phones, consumers are looking for longevity, reliability, and affordability. Our Nokia 105 feature phone line has brought essential connectivity to many people around the world, with hundreds of millions of devices sold worldwide. Today, we are proud to launch the Nokia 105 Africa Edition, at an even more affordable price – an investment you can keep for longer,” Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa at HMD Global.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy (“HMD”) is the home of Nokia phones and HMD Services. HMD’s mission is to provide accessible connectivity for everyone. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones and an expanding portfolio of innovative service offerings. With an ongoing commitment to security, durability, reliability, and quality across its range, HMD is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets.

The following features set the new and affordable Nokia 105 Africa Edition apart from every other phone

Share the love with a wireless FM radio

The Nokia 105 device helps users keep up with the football score or listen to their favourite radio shows together with friends and family on loudspeakers or plug in to enjoy music privately. Whatever mood they are in, the wireless FM radio gives everyone a choice.

Everyday essentials combined with awesome features

When it’s time to relax and recharge for the next day, the Nokia 105 Africa Edition has a selection of 10 games for enjoyment. A trusty companion that’s not just for business but also for leisure. The Nokia 105 Africa Edition also comes with ample storage enough to save all family and friends contacts. The device has a 2,000 contacts capacity and can store up to 500 SMS.

Recognisable design wrapped in quality

With its compact shape, the Nokia 105 is specially moulded to feel great in the hand and easily slip into the pocket when on the go. To take on everyday life, the scratch and bump resistant exterior is built to last, thanks to a classic Nordic design and a range of inherent colours to choose from. Also, thanks to its famous long-lasting battery life, Nokia 105 users enjoy uninterrupted connections plus with its in-built torch, its users can talk their way from sunset to sunrise and still have the light on.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 105 Africa Edition is available across Nigeria in dual sim variants in blue and charcoal. The device is available for N8,100 from selected retailers.