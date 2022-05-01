86FB acusses Flutterwave of ‘freezing’ company’s account

Twitter users have called out Flutterwave, a Fintech company, over the alleged freezing of 86Fb accounts, saying it was responsible for the investment platform’s inability to pay it’s investors.

This is coming as a follow up after the Fintech company was called out by ex-employer over perjury and sexual harassment.

86Fb is an investment platform which claims to focus on football and collaborates with William Hill, a global online gambling company based in London, England, to integrate probability and statistics,

Many who have an account with the online football site have taken to social media to slam Flutterwave for freezing millions of Naira and taking many Nigerians who invested in the platform to poverty.

Though Flutterwave have not yet released any official Statement about the viral trend, 86FB alleged that the company is responsible for the ongoing issue.

86fb in a statement said ” A series of things have happened recently that make us unable to operate normally, and I apologize for this. The purpose of today’s announcement is to explain to you why 86fb cannot run normally. The reason is that we have been maliciously frozen by a payment company called Flutterwave.

“This payment company maliciously froze our funds and intends to take the funds as their own and extort us by cooperating with the local police. 86fb have never yielded as we have been trying our best to protect the rights and interests of every user, but the other party has a strong background in Nigeria, we cannot fight against it, so now 86fb cannot withdraw money normally”

“For everyone’s funds, and for the dignity of 86fb, we will not bow to this force. On behalf of 86fb, I implore you all to join me in fighting against Flutterwave unreasonable freezing of funds. I hope you can help us get justice.”

Meanwhile, the development has brought mixed reactions from twitter users as many has taken to their official Twitter handle to post screenshots of pending withdrawals.

@Nuel3105 tweeted that the Flutterwave CEO should refund their money back.

“Olugbenge Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave. Please release our funds. We need clarity now,” Nuel tweeted.

Reacting to the situation, @Ogola Sotoye tweeted “Flutterwave release 86fb funds, before people start dying of depression. My house rent is due before the landlord chases me out.”

@ Adegbe Sam called on Flutterwave CEO to come out and address the matter if he is not guilty of the allegation.

” Flutterwave I’m using God in heaven to plead with your company, if you owe our money from 86fb please release our money but if you don’t own it, come out and say it let everyone be clear” he tweeted.

However, the company noted that it will clear all pending transactions once Flutterwave releases the money.

“If the money is to be returned 86fb will pay its users funds as soon as possible” the company stated.