8 Nigerian startups join 5th Google for startups accelerator Africa

The 5th class of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa has been announced, with eight Nigerian startups joining twelve others from across the continent. Previously called Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa, Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 5 will take place online, as one combined class of 20 startups, rather than the two classes per year held previously.

The program will run for the usual 3 months, with a one week ‘virtual bootcamp’ per month, from 29 June until 11 September 2020.

The selected pool of startups for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2020 are from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. The startups cut across an array of industries including logistics, transportation, education, agriculture, e-commerce, media, health and professional services. The 20 selected startups are: