One Autotech startup, a mom-and-pop company, and one fintech company are three of the successful Nigerian firms to be selected in the Y Combinator S21 batch accelerator program. Mecho Autotech, which connects car users with mechanics and smart part vendors; Supplies, a B2B marketplace for mom and pop stores, and Lemonade Finance, a multi-currency payments…

