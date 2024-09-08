Yamaha unveils Miguel Oliveira to race for Prima Pramac in 2025

…As MotoGP announces provisional date for 2025 German GP

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., has announced the signing of Portuguese MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira as part of the Prima Pramac Yamaha factory team for the 2025-26 MotoGP seasons.

This is coming on the back of MotoGP announcement of July 11 to 13, 2025, provisional date for the 2025 German GP.

Oliveira is in his sixth year in the MotoGP class and 14th year in the paddock.

“We are pleased to announce that a professional and experienced rider like Miguel Oliveira is joining the Yamaha line-up for 2025-26, and we bid him a warm welcome to the Yamaha MotoGP Project,” Lin Jarvis, managing director, Yamaha Motor Racing, said in a statement.

According to Jarvis, Yamaha as well as MotoGP fans can look forward to Oliveira’s run on a new Factory Yamaha YZR-M1 bike for the 2025-26. He disclosed that the number-88 rider will enjoy the full support of Yamaha.

“Miguel is a rider who has the technical know-how, experience, speed, and precision needed to improve the performance of the Yamaha YZR-M1. We are really looking forward to working with him as a key member of the Yamaha MotoGP project, and he can count on our full support,” Jarvis said.

The 29-year-old has several premier-class and lower-class achievements to his name, including 17 race wins (5x MotoGP, 6x Moto2, 6x Moto3) and 41 podiums (7x MotoGP, 21x Moto2, 13x Moto3) and a MotoGP Sprint podium at the Sachsenring this year.

“It’s a great privilege for me to represent such an iconic brand in our sport as Yamaha. Through my years of progression and arriving in MotoGP, I’ve always looked upon the blue bikes with great enthusiasm.

“It’s now a reality, and I want to thank Yamaha Motor Company for its commitment to me in such an important transition phase of the project. Mr. Lin Jarvis was a key figure in starting discussions and making this happen. I believe I can be useful in this transition period of bringing the bike back to the top,” Oliveira said.