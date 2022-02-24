Win or lose, Fury will make over £21.5 million in fight against Whyte

Tyson Fury will walk away with more than £21.5 million, regardless of the outcome of his World Boxing Council (WBC) title defence against Dillian Whyte on April 23, 2022.

Following a difficult negotiation period between the two camps, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid with his attempt of about £30 million, which defeated Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn’s bid of £23 million, setting an all-time record bid in the history of boxing.

An 80/20 per cent purse split was agreed in favour of champion Fury, although the split only applies to 90 per cent of the overall winning bid (£27m), because the promoter must deposit the remaining 10 percent.

As a result, Fury will receive around £21.5 million, while Whyte will receive approximately £5.5 million, and the winner will receive the 10% deposit (£3 million).

Meanwhile, both boxers signed the contracts of the fight in the closing hour of the deadline day.

“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million (if he wins),” Fury said in an Instagram story.

“What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed for the biggest payday he’s ever gonna get in his life.

“I’m gonna absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap water balloon, because you’re useless, you big dosser. You useless sausage!” he cursed.

When and where will it happen?

Fury and promoter Frank Warren have stated that the bout will take place in the United Kingdom, which will be the champion’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

However, Fury confirmed on social media that he will be putting his heavyweight world title on the line for the second time in the fight April 23 in Cardiff.

The fighters Records

The 33-year-old WBC Champion is undefeated at 31-0-1 (22 knockouts), coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Deontay Wilder capped by his roller-coaster October 2021 victory over the American, which many hailed as one of the best heavyweight boxing matches of the last decade.

Meanwhile, Whyte, a 34-year-old former MMA fighter and kickboxer, has a professional record of 0-1 in MMA and kickboxing (28-2, 19 KOs). He last fought in March 2021, when he knocked out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his August 2020 stoppage loss to the Russian.