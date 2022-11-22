The ongoing Qatar 2022 world cup has witnessed one of its first upsets. Saudi Arabia beat South American giants Argentina 2 goals to 1 on Tuesday in their first group C match.

The match is Saudi’s first-ever World Cup opening match win. While there are several talking points to the game, including three disallowed goals, Saudi Arabia’s coach, Herve Renard, has won a lot of admiration from fans. Many believe his success against Argentina underlines his skillful use of mind games.

But who is Herve Renard?

Hervé Jean-Marie Roger Renard was born on September 30, 1968. He is a French professional football coach and former player who is the current manager of the Saudi Arabia national team, al-‘Akhḍar.

Renard started his playing career as a defender for French sides AS Cannes, Stade de Vallauris and SC Draguignan in a playing career which lasted from 1983 to 1998.

He began his coaching career with SC Draguignan where he stayed from 1999 – 2001. He then moved to Shanghai Cosco where he stayed from 2002 to 2003.

Between 2004 and 2007 Renard worked with Cambridge United, Nam Dinh and AS Cherbourg.

The 54-year-old has also had a good run with African teams. From 2008 to 2010, he managed the Chipolopolo of Zambia. He was with the Palancas Negras of Angola in 2010. Before taken the Saudi Arabia job in July 2019, Renard was in USM Alger, Zambia(2011 – 2013), Sochaux(2013 – 2014), Ivory Coast(2014 – 2015), Lille(2015) and Morocco(2016 – 2019). All things being equal, he will be with Saudi till June 2027.

Herve Renard participated in 19 competitions. Nine club competitions and 10 international competitions. As a manager Renard received 3 honour titles: he won the COSAFA Cup(2013), Africa Cup of Nations(2012) in Zambia and Africa Cup of Nations(2015) at Ivory Coast

He is the first Frenchman to hold a Saudi job.

On September 10, 2019, he managed his first official match against Yemen in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

In March 2022, Renard led Saudi Arabia to qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and in the process became the first foreign manager with the most wins (18) in the nation’s history.

Renard is in a relationship with Viviane Dièye, the widow of coach Bruno Metsu.