USA women win Olympic soccer gold medal

Less than a year after suffering their worst-ever exit at the Women’s World Cup, the USA Women National Team (USWNT) have risen to the top of women’s football.

The four-time world champions are now a record five-time Olympic champions.

The team came under a lot of criticism after their poor performance at the World Cup, but have now silenced their doubters.

The new-look USA under Hayes were unbeaten at the Paris Games and ended their campaign on top of the Olympic podium.

The match, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, was goalless at half-time before Mallory Swanson gave USA the lead just shy of the hour mark.

Brazil beat Spain 4-2 in their semifinal, while Team USA beat Germany 1-0 in their last four match.

Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the bronze medal match on Friday.

Hayes celebrated her first major title with her side, as the USA players have gathered in a huddle on the field at the Parc des Princes and are jumping in joy .

But, it was heartbreak for Brazil as players and head coach Elias are in tears, following their disappointing defeat in the Olympic final.

The South Americans came out of the group stage by the finest of margins but produced consistently excellent performances in the knockout stages, thrashing the likes of World Cup winners Spain in the semifinals.

Even against the USA, Brazil looked dominant in the first half but they slipped after conceding and could not claw back into the match.

They will get a silver medal for a third time, having previously also finished second in 2004 and 2008.

There was no fairytale end to Marta’s illustrious career as head coach Elias is seen hugging a teary-eyed Marta, who has just played her final match at the Olympics.

The Paris Games were her sixth and final Olympic campaign, as the 38-year-old hangs up her boots later this year.

Marta is among the greatest players in the women’s game, and is the most high-profile Brazilian international, having scored the most goals for the South Americans across men’s and women’s football.

The Brazilian forward, who sported a half ponytail, finished her international career as a three-time Olympic silver medallist and a one-time World Cup runner-up.

The Olympic medallists in women’s football:

Gold – United States

Silver – Brazil

Bronze – Germany