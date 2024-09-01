US Open: Coco Gauff faces compatriot Navarro in 4th round

Defending champion Coco Gauff will face compatriot Emma Navarro, after coming came back from a set down to beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Compatriot 13th seed Emma Navarro claimed a 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

The two Americans met in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year, with Navarro causing a shock on Centre Court.

Svitolina sent the crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium into a nervous silence when she served out the first set after breaking for a 5-3 lead.

But it was Gauff who struck first in the second, converting her break point with a brilliant cross-court forehand winner.

With her confidence boosted and the crowd behind her, the 20-year-old American held serve twice more and let out a huge roar as she forced a decider.

“This win means a lot. I knew today was going to be a tough match. Every time I play Elina, she’s a fighter. I knew I had to bring my best tennis,” Gauff said.

Gauff’s momentum continued as she dominated Svitolina’s serve, breaking twice to surge into a 4-1 lead.

But she then failed to convert three match points while trying to serve out the match before eventually securing the win by breaking Svitolina to love in the next game, screaming to the crowd in delight.

American third seed Gauff’s bid to become the first woman to defend the title since Serena Williams in 2014 is still alive after a hard-fought 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory.

“I feel like that match at Wimbledon I think I mentally just literally collapsed on the court. I was very frustrated, and she played well.

“I have to expect her to play her best tennis, and I just need to know that I need to bring it and mentally be there from the beginning to the end,” said Gauff.

Meanwhile, last year’s runner-up Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6 6-1 6-2.

Sabalenka, who replaced Gauff as number two in the world rankings earlier this month, also got off to a slow start.

Alexandrova, the 29th seed, earned two successive breaks in the first set before serving it out – much to Sabalenka’s frustration.

But the Belarusian regained her composure to break first in the second and it was plain sailing from there.

“She played incredible tennis in the first set, it was really tough to change that. I’m really happy I was able to turn it around,” Sabalenka said.

The Australian Open champion will face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, who won 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 against American 14th seed Madison Keys.