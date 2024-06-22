Unpaid €100m Wage: Mbappe takes legal action against PSG

Kylian Mbappe has put French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on notice over their refusal to pay him up to €100 million in salary and bonuses.

Real Madrid announced earlier this month that they had reached an agreement to sign Mbappe once his PSG contract expires at the end of June. The French champions were aware of Mbappe’s decision to leave the club this summer and had planned for this eventuality by including various clauses in his contract.

Ultimately, PSG aim to save up to €200 million from his departure due to a complex legal arrangement.

However, in May, L’Equipe reported that Mbappe was still finalising the terms of his departure, as he believed PSG owed him €80 million in wages and bonuses. A recent update from L’Equipe claims this amount has risen to €100 million, as he has not been paid for the final month of his contract.

As a result, Mbappe has filed a claim with the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the governing body of French club football.

Mbappe has cited article 259 of the LFP’s charter, which states that “salaries must be paid by the clubs to the players under contract no later than the last day of each month, under the conditions of common law.”

PSG and Mbappe are still in discussions to resolve the issue, but the Frenchman could take legal action if he is not satisfied with the club’s response before June 30, when his PSG contract officially expires.

When approached for comment by L’Equipe, PSG stated that “negotiations are continuing” with Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is currently at Euro 2024 as the captain of France. He missed their second group stage game that ended in a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands after suffering a broken nose in Les Bleus’ 1-0 win against Austria.