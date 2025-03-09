UFC 313: Pereira vows to return after title loss to Ankalaev

Alex Pereira has vowed to return stronger after losing his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on Saturday.

The Brazilian, understandably disappointed, expressed his desire for a rematch after Ankalaev outpointed him in a closely contested five-round main event.

At UFC 313, Pereira aimed to break Jon Jones’ record for the fastest accumulation of four title defenses, but Ankalaev proved to be a formidable opponent. His victory, achieved primarily through superior striking rather than the expected wrestling dominance, surprised many, with commentator Joe Rogan describing Pereira’s performance as “uncharacteristic.”

Pereira, known for his high activity as champion, stepped in on short notice to headline UFC 300 and UFC 303 last year.

Despite the setback, the 37-year-old wasted no time in declaring his intention to return, stating in his post-fight interview that he plans to resume training within two days.

UFC President Dana White also hinted at a potential rematch during the post-fight press conference, saying it will “probably” happen.

Hours after the fight, Pereira shared an update with his fans on social media, reassuring them that he will be back stronger.

“That’s it, everyone. Some marks, but I’m good. I’m gonna rest a bit, and I’ll be back like I’ve always done.”

“This has happened before, but I’m good. I’m grateful for all your support and love. I’m here with my people, my family, and my team.”

“We’re gonna have some pizza—that’s that. Life continues. I’ll make some adjustments for the rematch and come back much better. You can count on it… CHAMA!”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

