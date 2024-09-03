UEFA slashes price tickets for Champions League and Europa League matches

Champions League tickets

UEFA on Monday announced a reduction in ticket prices for away fans attending Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches.

The new price caps aim to make European football more accessible and affordable for supporters.

Starting this season, the maximum price for away tickets in the Champions League will be €60. Next season, the price will drop to €50, while the Europa League will have a maximum price of €35. The Conference League will maintain a €20 price cap.

This decision comes in response to protests from fans regarding high away ticket prices in previous seasons. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin emphasised the organization’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all supporters and making football a more inclusive sport.

“UEFA has today announced a reduction on the maximum ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans across its three men’s club competitions,” the organization stated.

The new rule “underscores UEFA’s commitment to making European football more accessible and affordable for all supporters.”

Football Supporters Europe (FSE), a fan advocacy group, praised the revised price caps as a step in the right direction. The reduced prices will help to make European club fixtures more affordable for travelling fans.

Ronan Evain, representing Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which was involved in the consultations, added, “The revised price caps are further recognition of how integral away fans are to the atmosphere of European club fixtures.”

UEFA’s decision to lower the price caps demonstrates its commitment to improving the overall match experience for fans and fostering a more inclusive environment for European football.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.