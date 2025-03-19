UEFA Nations League: Mbappe excited to rejoin France squad ahead of Croatia tie

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has expressed his excitement at reuniting with his France teammates as he prepares to make his first international appearance in six months in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Croatia.

“I feel good, I feel happy to be playing football, I feel happy to be here,” said France captain Mbappe during a press conference in Split.

Mbappe’s return after absence

The 26-year-old missed France’s matches in October due to injury and was rested by coach Didier Deschamps in November as he adapted to life at Real Madrid. However, ahead of Thursday’s first-leg clash in Croatia, Mbappe said he was thrilled to be back.

“Most of the team-mates who are here, we talk pretty much all the time. I go on holiday with some of them. It’s a pleasure to be here. The situation may have been unclear to people outside, but it’s always been clear internally,” he added.

Challenges at Real Madrid

Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer in a highly anticipated move but admitted to struggling to find his best form. Reflecting on the end of 2024, he acknowledged the ups and downs in his performances.

“A career is not linear. You have to refocus on what makes you happy and get back to work. If I had to do things differently? I would have played better,” he admitted.

Upcoming Nations League fixtures

France will face Croatia in Split on Thursday, before hosting the return leg at the Stade de France in Paris three days later as they aim to secure a semi-final spot in the Nations League.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

