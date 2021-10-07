UEFA Nations League finals Live on DStv

Football fans can look forward to action from the Finals of the UEFA Nations League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 October 2021.

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League will wrap up with semi-finals, third-place playoff and final in Milan and Turin, Italy. The action began on Wednesday 6 October, with Italy taking on Spain at the San Siro in Milan.

The second semi-final on Thursday 7 October sees Belgium take on France at the Allianz Stadium in Turin ay 7:45pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). The Red Devils will be hoping for revenge after Les Bleus beat them 1-0 in the semis of the last World Cup in 2018, while France themselves are hoping to get back into trophy-winning form after their disappointing showing at Euro 2020.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez will hope Romelu Lukaku can inspire a win over the World Cup champions: “He is a legend of Belgian football, his statistics are fantastic. When I talk about Romelu, it’s always a bit subjective. I’ve been lucky enough to see him grow as a player and he’s developed superbly. Sometimes we take for granted what we have. But players like Romelu are rare and they should be enjoyed.”

The losing semi-finalists will meet in the third-place playoff in Turin on the afternoon of Sunday 10 October at 2pm on SuperSport Premier League, with the final set for the San Siro later that evening at 7:45pm, also on SuperSport Premier League. The last UNL final was held at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, with Portugal winning the inaugural tournament after a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in June 2019.