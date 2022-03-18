UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw pairs Chelsea against Real Madrid

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League quarter-finals draw held on March 18 at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland has pitched the defending champions, Chelsea against Real Madrid, the most successful team in the tournament.

The 2022 edition of Europe’s most glamorous club competitions will see Manchester City of England knock horns with Atletico Madrid, the red and blue stripes that edged out the City’s rival club, Manchester United.

Bayern Munich, Germany’s most prized club will square it up with Villareal FC of Spain, while Benfica FC of Portugal is paired with the Liverpool FC of England for a place in the semi-finals.

The first leg of the quarter-finals matches will be played on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6, while the return legs will hold on April 12 and 13 respectively.

Read also: Chelsea sale hits brick wall as UK freezes Roman Abramovich’s account

The semi-final matches will be played on April 26 and 27 (Tuesday and Wednesday), while the second-leg matches of the semi-finals will come up on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 3 and 4).

Real Madrid is by far the most successful team in European Cup history, having taken home the prestigious trophy a total of 13 times; while Chelsea is the defending champion of the 67-year-old competition. The UEFA Champions League is a seasonal football competition established in 1955.

This season’s draw seems to have tactically positioned Pep Guardiola for victory, pitching him against his country team and away from English teams that have been his nightmare in the history of the competition so far.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be hosted at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28.