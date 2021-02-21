Turkish Women’s Cup: Super Falcons to extend winning streak against Nzalang National

African champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons intend to deploy their rich vein of form to overwhelm Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea as the group phase of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament wounds up on Tuesday.

The 1999 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists pipped Uzbekistan 1-0 on Saturday evening – same scoreline they earned over CSKA Moscow’s Ladies squad in their opener to the tournament on Thursday. Midfielder Halimat Ayinde got the goal off a fine pull out by Captain Asisat Oshoala in the 47th minute to give Nigeria the three points.

Coach Randy Waldrum waxed lyrical after his second win in as many matches in charge of the nine-time African champions.

“It is good to sustain the habit of winning. That winning mentality is key and once we habitualize it, we keep it and keep going with it. We will need it in qualifying matches and the big tournaments.”

On Tuesday, the Super Falcons take to the pitch against the Nzalang National at the Emir Sports Complex, with the determination to overwhelm the Guineans who are the only team to have denied Nigeria the African title. In 11 editions of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria have won nine while the Guineans have won two, in 2008 and 2012.

At the last edition of the Women AFCON in Ghana, the Super Falcons lashed the Nzalang National 6-0 on the former’s way to lifting their ninth title.

Equatorial Guinea have not exactly created any sensation at the tournament in Turkey. They have lost their two matches to Uzbekistan (0-5) and CSKA Moscow (0-2), having conceded seven goals and still looking for their first goal.