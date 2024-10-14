Tuchel still top candidate for Manchester United job

Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United are still in pursuit of appointing Thomas Tuchel as their next manager, despite the German coach being linked with an England job, according to TEAMtalk.

Tuchel, highly regarded for his managerial success with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, is currently a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. With multiple high-profile opportunities available, Tuchel is considering his next move, with two of football’s biggest jobs among his options.

United are reportedly looking at replacements for Erik ten Hag as pressure mounts on the Dutchman. Tuchel, who was previously in talks with the club over the summer, remains on their shortlist. At that time, Tuchel had opted to take a break from management after departing Bayern, but he is now ready to return to the game following his brief hiatus.

Sources indicate that Tuchel is also being considered by the FA as a potential successor to interim England manager Lee Carsley. While the England job is a possibility, it is understood that Tuchel prefers the day-to-day involvement of club management, which keeps Manchester United hopeful of landing him as their new boss.

As revealed on Friday, Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford hinges on the club’s next two matches. The Red Devils are set to face Brentford at Old Trafford on October 19, followed by a critical clash against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Turkey on October 24. United’s board held discussions last week regarding Ten Hag’s future, and while his position is under scrutiny, he will be on the touchline for the upcoming Brentford match.

The coming days could determine whether United opts for a managerial change, with Tuchel emerging as a strong candidate if Ten Hag’s tenure comes to an end.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

