Tottenham thrash West Ham 4-1 in North London derby

Tottenham produced a scintillating second-half performance to claim a commanding 4-1 victory over local rivals West Ham in a North London derby. Despite an early setback when Mohammed Kudus turned in a cross from Jarrod Bowen to give the Hammers an 18th-minute lead, Tottenham fought back to turn the game on its head.

Dejan Kulusevski levelled the score in the 36th minute with a shot that bounced off both posts before going in, setting the stage for a second-half masterclass from Spurs. With James Maddison substituted for Pape Matar Sarr after the interval, Tottenham took control of the match.

Yves Bissouma put Spurs ahead in the 52nd minute, finishing from Destiny Udogie’s cutback before an unfortunate own goal by Jean-Clair Todibo extended the lead after Alphonse Areola saved a shot from Son Heung-min. The relentless Son added a fourth goal just five minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive error by West Ham.

Kudus’s night went from bad to worse when he was sent off for violent conduct after pushing both Sarr and Micky van de Ven in the face, with VAR stepping in to confirm the incident.

Tottenham’s impressive attacking play was a fitting response to their recent collapse at Brighton, where they squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2. This win provided a much-needed morale boost for manager Ange Postecoglou, who had described the Brighton defeat as his “worst” since taking over.

Kulusevski, who has been in fine form this season, delivered another influential performance, scoring the crucial equalizer and playing a key role in Spurs’ resurgence. The Swedish midfielder, thriving in his preferred attacking role, continues to prove his importance to Postecoglou’s side, solidifying his place in the starting lineup.

Interestingly, James Maddison was replaced in a tactical switch, with other attackers in better form, as Spurs powered their way to an emphatic derby win.

