TotalEnergies brings $4.5m golden AFCON trophy to Nigeria

In a bid to excite Nigerian football fans, Total Energies, the title sponsor of the 2021 African Cup of Nations, brought the 2021 AFCON trophy to Nigeria.

The $4.5m gold-plated AFCON trophy for next year’s event landed in Lagos on a three-day tour.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the tour in Lagos, Dr. Samba Seye, TotalEnergies Managing Director, who was represented by the Executive Director and Secretary-General, Lesley Baxter, said TotalEnergies is bringing the $4.5m golden trophy to Nigeria because of how important the country in African football.

“Nigeria is very important in African football. This is why we are having the trophy tour in Nigeria. This tour is displaying the actual golden trophy; the much-coveted trophy that will be given to the TotalEnergies AFCON winner. The tour will see the celebration of football across the country, particularly, in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. This tour will give Nigerians the opportunity to have a feel of the tournament rush.”

Read Also: AFCON trophy missing in Egypt

Speaking further: “Football is very dear to us, and AFCON is home to us at TotalEnergies as a multinational integrated energy company committed not only to proving clean, affordable and accessible energy to our customers in the more than 130 countries where we have a presence, we are also committed to the development of sports especially in Africa.

“This is why we decided to embark on a long-term eight-year partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to further push our support to those who bring the passion of football to life.

“We look forward to Nigeria excelling at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon. We enjoin the players to remain focused and committed to the sport. We are also using this medium to send our support to the Super Eagles and the NFF,” he stated.

Commenting on the historic event former Super Eagle star, Jay Jay Austine Okocha, TotalEnergies Brand Ambassador thanked the company for the initiative and expressed joy for being part of the AFCON Trophy tour in Nigeria.