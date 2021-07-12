Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Shaibu sends forth Adegoke with $10,000 grant

The Deputy-Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu on Monday send forth the state representative in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Enoch Adegoke with the blessings of the government and the good people of Edo State.

A grant of $10,000 to meet his personal needs in the build-up to the Olympic Games, during the games and immediately after the games was also given to the sprinter.

Adegoke qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games thanks to the generous financial assistance and facilities and equipment provided by the Edo State Government.

Shaibu at the meeting in Government House, Benin joined online by Adegoke, Yussuf Alli a former Captain of Team Nigeria to major games and championships, Emmanuel Igbinosa, Kweku Tandoh, Similaye Pepple and other stakeholders in the athletics family thank God for Adegoke’s life and praised him for his humility, dedication and commitment to athletics.

Said Shaibu: “the government and good people of Edo State are wishing you well. I am positive that Tokyo 2020 will be the springboard you need to achieve greater things in life, the sky is your limit.

“It is the duty of the Governor, myself, Edo State and Nigeria to continue to support you to achieve your dream. I urged you to continue with the commitment and the hard work you have shown at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, we pray that God will crown your efforts with success. We pray that you come with a medal. We realize that in the build to the games, during and after you will have some needs and we don’t want those needs to distract you, that is why the government is giving you $10,000 to meet these needs, when you come back there will be a special Edo Package to celebrate you”.

Replying, an elated Adegoke thank His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Shaibu and the good people of Edo State.

“I am happy and excited to be Edo State Ambassador. When Yussuf Alli, my senior, told me that Deputy Governor wants to send me forth over the weekend I could not believe it. I thank the Governor, the Deputy Governor and the people of Edo State for the cash grants, but the honour of being hosted by the Deputy Governor is more than the cash. I promise to fly the state flag higher and higher and be a good ambassador of Edo government and people”. Adegoke said.