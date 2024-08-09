Tobi Amusan crashes out of 100m hurdles final at Paris 2024

Team Nigeria’s poor outing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games continued on Friday, as World Record holder Tobi Amusan failed to qualify for the final of the 100m hurdles event.

Amusan finished third in her heat with a time of 12.55 seconds. Missing out on the two automatic spots,

Amusan hoped to advance as one of the fastest losers, but her time was insufficient to secure a place among the final eight.

Earlier in the competition, Amusan had made a strong statement by winning her heat with a blistering time of 12.49 seconds, advancing confidently to the semifinals. However, she couldn’t replicate that performance on Friday. A slow start from the blocks hampered her race, and despite a strong push towards the end, it was too little, too late.

Despite her impressive array of medals from various competitions, including the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, African Championships, African Games, and Diamond League, an Olympic medal continues to elude Amusan. Her Olympic journey began in 2016 at the Rio Games, where she failed to progress beyond the semifinals, and she came agonisingly close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth.