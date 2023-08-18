Tobi Amusan cleared to compete in World Championships after doping suspension

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has cleared Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan to compete in Budapest, Hungary’s upcoming World Athletics Championships. The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan in January 2023 for missing three drug tests, but a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal found that she did not commit an anti-doping rule violation.

A statement released by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on X confirmed that Tobi Amusan had been absolved of any anti-doping rule violation. Through a majority ruling, the AIU’s Disciplinary Tribunal determined that Amusan had not breached the Anti-Doping Rule by accumulating three Whereabouts Failures within 12 months.

The AIU said it was “disappointed” by the decision and would review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, the decision is final, and Amusan is now free to compete in the World Championships, which start on August 19

The AIU had provisionally suspended Amusan due to her failure to undergo three drug tests. The Nigerian athlete, however, contested the charge, leading to this outcome.

Tobi Amusan, aged 26, etched her name in history in Oregon, USA, last year with an extraordinary display. She set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals and followed it with a wind-assisted 12.06 seconds (+2.5m/s) in the final, securing the gold medal.

Despite her track record, the World Championships remained the sole event Amusan could not defend, even after successfully maintaining her titles in Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

In response to the verdict, Tobi Amusan took to her Instagram account to express gratitude to both God and her supporters. She expressed relief at having the issue behind her and eagerness to defend her title at the impending World Championships. She reiterated her unwavering commitment to clean sport and thanked her supporters for their constant encouragement.