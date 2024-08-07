The Olympics have witnessed countless extraordinary athletes, but none have achieved the same level of dominance as Michael Phelps. The American swimmer is the most decorated Olympian in history, with a staggering 28 Olympic medals, including a record-breaking 23 gold medals.

Phelps’s exceptional career, highlighted by his eight gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, has cemented his status as a sporting legend. While other athletes, such as gymnast Larisa Latynina and cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, have also achieved remarkable medal tallies, Phelps’ accomplishments remain unparalleled.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics gathers momentum, new records and milestones will undoubtedly be set.

In this week’s edition of BusinessDay Business of Sports, we take an x-ray of ten athletes who have won the most Olympic medals.

Michael Phelps

Olympic Medals: 28

Michael Phelps is undeniably the most decorated Olympian of all time. The American swimmer’s extraordinary career, spanning five Olympic Games from 2000 to 2016, is marked by unparalleled dominance.

Phelps’ most iconic achievement is his record-breaking performance at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where he clinched an unprecedented eight gold medals. His total medal count stands at an astonishing 28, including 23 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

His impact on swimming is immeasurable, and his legacy as the greatest Olympian of all time is secure.

Larisa Latynina

Olympic Medals: 18

Larisa Latynina is a legendary figure in the world of gymnastics. The Russian athlete dominated the sport during the 1950s and 1960s, winning an astonishing 18 Olympic medals, a record that stood until surpassed by Michael Phelps in 2012.

Latynina’s triumphs included nine gold medals, five silver medals, and four bronze medals, showcasing her exceptional talent and consistency. Her dominance was particularly evident in the all-around competition, where she secured three consecutive gold medals at the 1956, 1960, and 1964 Olympic Games.

Her achievements remain a testament to her skill, dedication, and enduring legacy in the history of the Olympics.

Marit Bjørgen

Olympic Medals: 15

Marit Bjørgen is widely regarded as the greatest female cross-country skier. The Norwegian athlete amassed 15 Olympic medals, including eight gold, four silver, and three bronze, solidifying her status as the most decorated Winter Olympian in history.

Bjørgen’s dominance extended beyond the Olympic stage, with numerous World Cup victories and overall titles. Her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have made her an inspiration to athletes worldwide.

Nikolai Andrianov

Olympic Medals: 15

Nikolai Andrianov is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. The Russian athlete amassed an astonishing 15 Olympic medals, a record for male gymnasts that stood until surpassed by Michael Phelps.

Andrianov’s peak performance came at the 1976 Montreal Olympics where he won a remarkable seven medals, including four golds. His ability to excel in multiple disciplines solidified his status as a legendary figure in the sport.

While his record has since been surpassed, Andrianov’s contributions to gymnastics remain immeasurable. His legacy continues to inspire generations of athletes.

Katie Ledecky

Olympic Medals: 14

Katie Ledecky is a dominant force in the world of swimming. The American freestyler has solidified her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time with an extraordinary career marked by numerous records and Olympic triumphs.

With 14 Olympic medals, including nine gold, Ledecky is the most decorated female Olympian and shares the record for most gold medals won by a female athlete with Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina. Her exceptional talent in long-distance freestyle events, particularly the 800m and 1500m, has set her apart from her competitors.

Ledecky’s impact on the sport extends beyond her Olympic achievements. Her world records and numerous world championship titles have redefined the standards of excellence in swimming.

Ole Bjørndalen

Olympic Medals: 13

Ole Einar Bjørndalen is widely regarded as the greatest biathlete of all time. The Norwegian athlete’s unparalleled career saw him amass 13 Olympic medals, solidifying his status as the most decorated Winter Olympian.

Bjørndalen’s journey from a young farm boy to a global sporting icon is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. His ability to seamlessly combine cross-country skiing with precision shooting elevated the sport to new heights.

Boris Shakhlin

Olympic Medals: 13

Boris Shakhlin was a Russian gymnastics titan who defined an era of dominance for his country. With an astonishing seven gold, four silver, and two bronze Olympic medals, he remains one of the most decorated Olympians of all time.

Shakhlin’s career was marked by consistency and excellence. His ability to excel in multiple disciplines solidified his status as a true master of the sport. His legacy continues to inspire generations of gymnasts.

Ireen Wüst

Olympic Medals: 13

Ireen Wüst is a legendary figure in speed skating. The Dutch athlete’s remarkable career culminated in a record-breaking 13 Olympic medals, solidifying her status as the most decorated speed skater in history. Her six gold medals are a testament to her dominance on the ice. Wüst’s success extends beyond the Olympic stage, with multiple world and European championships titles further cementing her legacy as one of the greatest winter athletes of all time.

Edoardo Mangiarotti

Olympic Medals: 13

Edoardo Mangiarotti is a revered figure in the world of fencing. The Italian swordsman’s extraordinary career spanned four decades, during which he amassed an unparalleled 13 Olympic medals.

Mangiarotti’s dominance was evident in both individual and team competitions. His ability to excel in both épée and foil showcased his exceptional versatility and skill.

Takashi Ono

Olympic Medals: 13

Takashi Ono is a revered figure in the world of gymnastics. The Japanese athlete’s extraordinary career spanned four Olympic Games, where he amassed an impressive collection of 13 medals, including five gold, four silver, and four bronze.

Ono’s impact on the sport extends beyond his medal count. As the flag bearer for the Japanese team at the 1960 Olympics and the oath-taker at the 1964 Games, he became a symbol of his nation’s athletic prowess.