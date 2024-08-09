Tebogo makes history as first African to win men’s Olympic 200m gold

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo stunned the world on Thursday, becoming the first African to win the Olympic 200m gold. The 21-year-old powered through the field to claim gold in a blistering time of 19.46 seconds at the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting a new African record and placing him fifth on the all-time list.

Tebogo’s victory was a historic moment for African sprinting, a discipline traditionally dominated by athletes from the Americas and Europe. The young Botswana star, who had already impressed with a sixth-place finish in the 100m, delivered a dominant performance to secure his country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

The race was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding American sprint sensation Noah Lyles. The reigning world champion, who had won the 100m gold just days earlier, was forced to compete despite testing positive for COVID-19. Lyles finished third, matching his bronze medal from Tokyo.

Kenny Bednarek of the United States claimed silver in 19.62 seconds.

Tebogo’s triumph is a testament to his exceptional talent and the growing strength of African sprinting. His victory will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of athletes across the continent.