Sylva endorses Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has endorsed the Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon, encouraging stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to support Mahogany 21st Century Concept Limited for the project to thrive.

Sylva, who gave the endorsement in Abuja, said the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) is pleased to announce the Oloibiri- Run Yenagoa Half Marathon by Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Ltd.

BusinessDay reliably gathered that the Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon, a special marathon event, is scheduled to be held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, later this year.

The Project Coordinator, Eyinimi Omorozi, said the marathon event, which will be the first of its kind to hold in this part of the country, will attract local and international runners to participate in any one of the three categories of 5km, 10km and the main event of 21km.

According to Sylva, “The half marathon race will also bring together state and federal government agencies, local and international oil and gas companies, athletics associations, the media and members of the press, and other participants to freely interact at various activities of the marathon event to achieve their corporate citizenship and marketing communication objectives.

“We are delighted by the idea of a half marathon event and we believe that it is a worthy initiative that will promote sports and talent development, fitness and healthy living, petro-tourism, and other economic benefits that the event will bring to Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

“The objective of the event is to showcase Oloibiri, Nigeria’s first discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity, to the world and bring it to the fore of our national and international recognition and visibility.”

He further restated that the project was being driven solely by Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited and the firm was responsible for the direction and any costs that would be associated with the event.