Supporting grassroots is the only way it can grow in Nigeria — NGO

Stakeholders and governments at all levels have been called upon to support the development of grassroots football at all levels by creating an enabling environment for investors in the game to thrive.

Oluwatope Ayokunle, the chief executive officer, Tubaba Football Scouting Academy Network Nigeria, made the call on Thursday in Akure at the 15th edition of the organisation, tagged ‘Adu Cubana Unity Cup 2023’ which was sponsored by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Olumuyiwa Adu.

According to him, “We aimed at bringing youths together in other to keep them away from social vices across our society at large whereby we expose them to professional and big clubs in the country and our agent in Europe.

“We also aim at creating an atmosphere of frenzy for the people in and outside of Akure through football. All these are to foster unity and love among people and all the participating teams.

“We also want to appeal to all participating teams to be disciplined, dedicated, and determined in the course of the competition and we wish them a hitch-free competition and best of luck.

“However, we have a lot of numerous achievements in both state and national assignments, our love for grassroots football development as part of our willingness for us to keep Ondo State youth busy in the area of grassroots football during the yuletide season.”

While Olumuyiwa Adu, who sponsored the event said; “football is a way to expose our youths to the development in that sector so that at the end of the day too, they will be able to bring the billions to our society.

“One of my plans is to bring a football academy to Ondo state to engage our youths even during the holidays for them to train in football.”