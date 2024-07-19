Supercomputer predicts winner of 2024/25 Premier League season

As the new Premier League season approaches, following the end of the Euros and Copa America, a supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

About 30 days until the new Premier League season kicks off with Manchester United facing Fulham at Old Trafford, the predictions have sparked excitement and debate.

According to Grosvenor Sport’s supercomputer, Manchester City are expected to emerge champions of the 2024/25 season. The supercomputer, which simulates each match 1,000 times, factors in team strength, betting markets, and artificially generated randomness to create its forecast.

Pep Guardiola’s side are predicted to finish with 94 points, three points more than last season, potentially marking the Spanish coach’s final season in charge.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, are expected to finish second with 86 points, eight points behind City.

Arne Slot’s debut season at Liverpool is projected to be successful, with the team finishing third on 80 points, just two points shy of Jurgen Klopp’s last term.

Manchester United are predicted to secure the final Champions League spot with 71 points, possibly boosted by new signings Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Aston Villa, who finished fourth last season, are expected to drop to sixth with 65 points, while Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, are predicted to climb to fifth with 67 points. Tottenham is forecasted to finish seventh with 63 points.

West Ham, Newcastle, and Brentford are all tied on 57 points, finishing eighth, ninth, and tenth respectively. Crystal Palace, under Oliver Glasner, are expected to finish 11th with 47 points, followed by Bournemouth in 12th with 46 points. Everton and Fulham are predicted to finish 13th and 14th respectively, both with 42 points.

Brighton, led by the youngest-ever Premier League boss Fabian Hurzeler, are expected to narrowly avoid relegation, finishing 15th with 35 points, tied with Southampton. Leicester City are projected to finish 17th with 34 points, just avoiding relegation.

The bottom three, according to the supercomputer, will be Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Ipswich Town, with 32, 29, and 18 points respectively, resulting in their relegation to the Championship.