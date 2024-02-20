Sports: AFN technical director urges stakeholders to support talent development in Nigeria

Stakeholders in the Nigerian Sports sector have been called upon to support the development of raw talents to enable the nation to have more athletes that could rise to international competitions and emerge world champions.

The call was made in Asaba at the commencement of the Making of Champions (MOC), MTN Champ Season Two, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of the telecommunications company.

About 100 private and public schools and 1,000 athletes are said to be participating in the sports competition that features many events such as 100 m, 200m, 400m, relay race, high jump and long jump.

Samuel Onikeku, technical director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), while commenting on the sports competition, said it would help to close the gap that exists between old athletes and the new.

According to him, experience has shown that when old athletes retire, it’s always difficult to replace them but with constant search and development, such gaps would no longer exist.

“What MTN do with MOC is to make the job a little bit easier for the AFN; that those that are discovered would be moved from grassroots to the national,” he said.

Friday Okuwe, senior manager, MTN (Brands, media and sponsorship), said that MTN believes in the Nigerian youths and is also the sponsor of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“The beauty of Season Two of the MOC is that we now have an academy where they (talent discovered) would be mentored and groomed.

“There would be more days for them unlike that of Season One. Now, we have more stakeholders; more vested interests and more champions.

”We are still calling on other Nigerians to join us. Stakeholders in government and the private sector should support us because the future is very bright,” he said.

Isaac Agbateyimiro, Delta State commissioner for Youth Development, commended the organisers of the sports competition for the success made so far.

“Development is not an event but a process and in government, I know the space that sports development occupies in the MORE Agenda of Oborevwori’s administration. That is why in line with the MORE Agenda, we are committed to the development of our youths.

“That is why we commend you for bringing back the championship to where the raw talents are found,” he said.

Brian Abigbo, Country Director of MOC, disclosed that adequate arrangements have been put in place for the competition.

Among others who spoke are Tonobok Okowa, president of the AFN; and Justina Ishaka of the National Schools Sports (NSSF), Delta State.