South Africa’s Ronwen makes Ballon d’Or Yashin trophy nomination

South Africa’s number one goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams makes history as the first African based footballer to be listed among Goalkeeper of the Year nominees for the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy of world football’s individual trophy.

The Ballon d’Or awards ceremony will take place on Monday, 28 October 2024.

As the only African based keeper, Williams made the list of 10 best shot-stoppers in the world which include current holder, Emiliano Martez of Argentina; Unai Simon of Spain, as well as Diogo Costa of Portugal amongst others.

Williams (32) has been on a meteoric rise since joining former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns from cross-town rivals and boyhood club, SuperSport United in July 2022.

The Bafana Bafana skipper was a pivotal cog in Mamelodi Sundowns’ back-to-back titles since joining the club. A feat that elevated his place in the national team to being the number one goalkeeper.

The Gqeberha-born goalkeeper grabbed the challenge of being Hugo Broos’ trusted keeper with both hands, putting up one of the standout performances at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023, where he denied Cape Verde four times in a quarter-final penalty shootout.

Williams’ penalty saves also came to the fore in the third-place play-off against DR Congo where he saved two penalties to help his nation to a podium finish that was accompanied by him being voted the Goalkeeper of the tournament at the continental showpiece.

The Sundowns keeper, who is currently out nursing a shoulder injury, was also instrumental in Sundowns’ African Football League (AFL) triumph, playing a crucial role as the last line of defence in helping his side to their second continental trophy after their 2016 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League success.

To date, African football icon George Weah remains the only African to be voted the best player in the world after winning the Ballon d’Or in 1995 ahead of Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann and Finland’s Jari Litman.

Weah was also the first non-European to win the award.

Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy Nominees:

Ronwen Williams (South Africa), Diogo Costa (Portugal), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Gregor Kobel (Switzerland), Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Mike Maignan (France), Giorgi Mamarsdashvili (Georgia), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Unai Simon (Spain), Yann Sommer (Switzerland).