Smartphones penetration drives eSports adoption in Africa

Africa’s gaming industry has continued upward growth trajectory with Nigeria playing a leading role in terms of eSports activities, revenues, and the number of people playing the games on the back of its youthful population as well as increased access to smartphones and more internet adoption.

“Zannoza Entertainment is pioneering the pathway into the application of games for entertainment, education, team bonding, consumer activations and community engagement. The future is interactive and gaming is the key. We are glad to provide the pathway alongside other gaming stakeholders, to create the future,” Suzan Adinoyi, founder, Zannoza Entertainment, said during the recently concluded Paris Games Week 2022.

According to Adinoyi, Africa’s gaming industry has witnessed continuous growth over the years and Zannoza is uniquely positioned to be a major player, continuously driving growth through strategic partnerships and innovative mobile games and educative programs.

Zannoza Entertainment was selected alongside other Nigerian gaming companies by France Esports, the French Embassy in Nigeria and the Lagos State Goverment, to attend the 2022 Paris Games Week.

Organized by Comexposium on behalf of the Syndicat des Editeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs (S.E.L.L), Paris Games Week is the unifying event for fans of eSports and video game culture.

The event was held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailes in Paris, France, between 2-6 November, as an international trade fair, which promotes the interests of video game developers. “We are excited to be at Paris Games Week 2022, this is a great opportunity by the French Embassy in Nigeria, France Esports and Lagos State Government,” Adinoyi said.

Read also: What’s the most demanding sport to bet On?

She disclosed further the Zannoza is a people oriented, result and impact driven company that is working round the clock to build Africa’s gaming ecosystem; one game at a time.

“We look forward with so much confidence, even as we launch our first mobile game, AFROCITY PI, our educational program, CTY4GAMES, which creates a pathway into the gaming industry for those interested in starting a career in gaming either as a developer, designer, producer, monetization expert, storytelling and more,” said Adinoyi.

According to her, Zannoza Entertainment is a value driven, strategic and innovative games company that develops avenues to create, connect and compete through games.

“Zannoza leverages the power of interactive, social and competitive games, to help decision makers communicate a goal, enhance productivity, and learn in a dynamic and entertaining way whilst making relevant connections and developing relationships,” Adinoyi said.