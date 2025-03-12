Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Premier League leaders ran out of luck in their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night but noted that it was the “best game” he has been involved in as a manager.

PSG progressed to the quarter-finals after defeating Liverpool 4-1 in a penalty shootout, sealing an epic last-16 tie between the clubs.

Despite PSG’s dominance in the first leg, Liverpool held a 1-0 advantage from Harvey Elliott’s late winner at Parc des Princes.

However, the roles were reversed at Anfield as Slot lamented his side’s missed chances, either side of Ousmane Dembélé’s 12th-minute opener.

PSG ultimately triumphed in the shootout after Gianluigi Donnarumma denied spot-kicks from Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones.

“It was the best game of football I have ever been involved in. It was an incredible performance, especially if you compare it with last week,” said Slot.

“It had everything you wanted from a game. From a Liverpool perspective, we could have at least wanted a draw after 90 minutes.

“We were creating chances and then we were 1-0 down. We ran out of luck after last week.”

Liverpool had topped the new-look Champions League group phase with seven consecutive wins.

However, Slot questioned whether finishing first truly offered an advantage, given their last-16 clash with one of Europe’s in-form sides.

“We go out in a way that impressed Europe, but it is something to take into consideration how much it is worth to finish first in the league table if you face PSG in the next round,” the Dutchman added.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

