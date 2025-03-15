Sir Ratcliffe hints at walking away from Manchester United

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to walk away from the club if he faces the same level of abuse from fans as the Glazer family.

The 72-year-old billionaire, who acquired a 28.94% stake in United for £1.3bn last year, has taken control of football operations through his company Ineos. However, he admitted in an interview with the Sunday Times that while he can handle being unpopular for now, prolonged hostility could force him to reconsider his involvement.

“I don’t mind being unpopular because nobody likes seeing Manchester United where they are,” Ratcliffe said.

“But if it reaches the extent of the Glazers’ abuse, then I’d have to say, ‘Enough’s enough, let somebody else do this.’”

His comments come amid increasing frustration among fans over cost-cutting measures, rising ticket prices, and job redundancies at the club. Despite unveiling ambitious plans for a £2bn stadium with a 100,000-seat capacity, Ratcliffe has faced protests from supporters demanding change, with banners reading “We want our club back” and “£1bn stolen”.

Man United’s financial struggles continue, with total debt exceeding £1bn, including £300m in outstanding transfer fees. The club also paid £37m in interest last year.

While Ratcliffe was initially welcomed as a potential saviour, his tenure has quickly turned contentious. Will he be able to win over the fans, or could his warning signal an early exit?

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

