Showtime Flag transition to professional league

SFFL Showtime has rebranded to Showtime Flag, marking a significant evolution from its recreational roots to becoming the first professional flag football league in the world.

Showtime Flag’s journey began as a semi-pro league in August 2023, providing a platform for flag football enthusiasts to come together, enjoy the game, and foster a community spirit.

“This rebrand is more than a name change; it represents our commitment to the holistic development of flag football as a sport and the athletes who play it,” says League Commissioner, Adebare Adejumo.

The step into a professional structure underscores the League’s dedication to the sport’s growth and development. This transition is aimed at creating a pathway for players to achieve professional status, making flag football a viable career option in Nigeria.

The rebrand to Showtime Flag comes with a new logo that symbolizes forward-thinking vision and commitment to excellence. The new logo encapsulates the spirit of agility, strategy, and teamwork that defines flag football.

In the professional system, teams would no longer need to pay a registration fee to play in the league. The move would now allow teams to earn revenue from participating in the league depending on what rank they finish. All teams would also now be required to have individual player contracts and any transfer between teams would be at a transfer value agreed between teams.

Showtime Flag is committed to fostering talent through a comprehensive development program. Our approach includes offering specialized training sessions for offensive, defensive, and quarterback skills, guided by top-notch coaches and trainers. These programs are designed to enhance the skills of our athletes, preparing them for the rigors of professional play.

Among many initiatives, Showtime Flag is promoting the growth of Flag Football across Nigeria, starting in Lagos through its Showtime Streetz initiative, a grassroots outreach program that visits various communities, to educate and discover young athletes and create a pathway to professional career.

According to the League’s Head of Brands and Communications, Okuns Ivie, Showtime Flag’s “mission is to establish a robust framework that supports the growth of flag football in Nigeria. We want to develop world-class athletes and set the stage for our players to shine on bigger platforms through participation in national and international competitions.”