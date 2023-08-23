Sheikh Jassim to complete £6bn Man Utd takeover by mid October

Sheikh Jassim is set to complete a full £6bn takeover of Manchester United by mid-October and his team is currently completing due diligence on the club, the Sun has reported.

Earlier in March this year, it was reported that a Qatari team led by Jassim made their second bid for Manchester United.

The Qatari team visited Old Trafford for talks with the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe who was believed to be interested in the deal.

There was growing confidence among bidders then that the Glazer family had a £6bn valuation of the club and are willing to sell United based on their valuation.

It was previously understood that the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club, but that stance has softened in recent days coinciding with a delegation’s visit to Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim and members of his team had been to Old Trafford as fans before, and the focus of their visit was to get a perspective on what they could do with their capital investment regarding infrastructure, youth development and the women’s team.

