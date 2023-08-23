Serena Williams gives birth to second child

Serena Williams’s husband announced on Tuesday that the tennis superstar has given birth to her second daughter. He added that both mother and child are “happy and healthy.”
“I’m grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and a happy & healthy mama,” wrote Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, on Instagram.
He posted a photo of himself hugging both his daughters, with Serena Williams beaming beside them.
Speaking to his 41-year-old wife, he said, “Given me another incomparable gift—you’re the GMOAT,” a new maternal twist on the sporting accolade Greatest of All Time.
The tennis star has had harrowing near-death experiences during childbirth.
In 2017, Serena Williams, a winner of numerous Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open, competed while pregnant with her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Read also: Serena, others stake $3.3m in Stears; data collection, expansion plans
However, shortly after giving birth to Olympia via emergency C-section, she suffered a life-threatening blood clot in her lung, leading to a six-week period of bed rest.
Despite the pulmonary embolism, she made a remarkable comeback to competitive tennis only five months later, teaming up with her sister Venus in Fed Cup doubles.
Serena Williams retired from professional tennis last year, leaving a lasting mark on the sport.
“I’m ready to be a mom and explore a different version of myself,” she said after her final match last year.
View this post on Instagram
O8O 8271 2224 }
O8O 8271 2224 }
!!!!GREETINGS!!!it’s legal approve by the federal government of Nigerian opportunity to get a car at minimum price
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
priceE.G
GOLF3= N250,000,, (DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
GOLF4= N300.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA BIG DADDY= N500.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MATRIX= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SPIDER= N950k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MUSCLE #850,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIACE BUS= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HILUX= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA EVIL SPIRIT= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
DINNER TRUCK= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA ACCORD= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVALON= N800.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA COROLLA= N550.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
COASTA BUS= N3.5M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA VENZA N1,600,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS250 1, 000,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS350 1.300,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS RX350= N2.,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS RX330= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS GL470 N2.5m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS ES330 #950,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS ES350 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
RANGE ROVER SPORT 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER EVOGUE 3.0M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 2.8M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ ML350 #1.9M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ CLS 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
ACURA ZDX 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
ACURA MDX 1.2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TIPER= N3.5M,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER= N950.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVENSIS= N650.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PRADO= N1.3m,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SEINNA= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ c300= N1.8m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
NISSAN PATHFENDER= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA RAV4= N700.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA PILOT= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER= N3.M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LAND ROVER-JEEP= N1. 8M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PICNIC= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
AND A LOT OF CARS ARE AVAILABLE PLEASE CONTACT #No_O8O 8271 2224 }