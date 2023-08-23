Serena Williams gives birth to second child

Serena Williams’s husband announced on Tuesday that the tennis superstar has given birth to her second daughter. He added that both mother and child are “happy and healthy.”

“I’m grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and a happy & healthy mama,” wrote Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, on Instagram.

He posted a photo of himself hugging both his daughters, with Serena Williams beaming beside them.

Speaking to his 41-year-old wife, he said, “Given me another incomparable gift—you’re the GMOAT,” a new maternal twist on the sporting accolade Greatest of All Time.

The tennis star has had harrowing near-death experiences during childbirth.

In 2017, Serena Williams, a winner of numerous Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open, competed while pregnant with her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

However, shortly after giving birth to Olympia via emergency C-section, she suffered a life-threatening blood clot in her lung, leading to a six-week period of bed rest.

Despite the pulmonary embolism, she made a remarkable comeback to competitive tennis only five months later, teaming up with her sister Venus in Fed Cup doubles.

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis last year, leaving a lasting mark on the sport.

“I’m ready to be a mom and explore a different version of myself,” she said after her final match last year.