‘SeniorMan’ Kelechi Iheanacho beats Kane, Mahrez to win Premier League Player of the Month

Following a fine run of performance in the past four weeks, Nigerian international and Leicester City goal poacher, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been named the Premier League Player for the month of March 2012.

Popularly called ‘SeniorMan’ by his fans, Iheanacho scored five goals in March to become the fourth Nigerian player to win the Premier League Player award, after Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

Iheanacho was one of eight players shortlisted for the award and beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw to the award.

The 24-year-old formed a formidable partnership with Jamie Vardy in the absence of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and also scored league goals in the 2-1 win at Brighton and the 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Speaking on the award, Iheanacho said: “I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award. It’s great to be recognised, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates and the manager.

“I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season.”

Iheanacho began March by scoring his second goal of the Premier League season with a volley in a 1-1 draw at Burnley that was nominated for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award.

Three days later, Iheanacho struck the equaliser as Leicester City came from behind to win 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion, and he then scored his first Premier League hat-trick in the 5-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Leicester are third in the Premier League table and host league leaders Manchester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Stats

5 – Kelechi Ịheanachọ (@67Kelechi) scored five goals from only 11 shots in the Premier League in March, two more than any other player. He is the fourth Nigerian to win the Player of the Month award after Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo. Seniorman. Source: Opta