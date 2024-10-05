Saka inspires Arsenal comeback win over Southampton

Bukayo Saka inspired Arsenal to a 3-1 victory over Southampton, as the Gunners came from behind to secure all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite a frustrating first half, Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the season after overcoming the winless Saints. Cameron Archer gave Southampton a shock lead 10 minutes into the second half, finishing neatly after a swift counter-attack.

However, Arsenal quickly responded with two goals in the space of 10 minutes. Kai Havertz curled in a brilliant finish to equalise before Gabriel Martinelli met Saka’s cross at the back post to put the hosts ahead. Saka then sealed the victory with a clinical late goal, capping off his impressive performance.

The win marked Arsenal’s 400th home win in Premier League history, keeping them within a point of league leaders Liverpool heading into the international break.

Southampton, still without a win this season, had shown resilience early on but struggled to contain Arsenal’s second-half resurgence.

The Saints came close to a late response, with Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Adam Armstrong both denied by the woodwork, but Saka’s strike put the result beyond doubt as Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches in all competitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

