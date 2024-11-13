SAFA President Danny Jordaan arrested over alleged misuse of funds

Danny Jordaan

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday following allegations that he misappropriated the organisation’s funds for personal use, according to local media reports.

Jordaan, who played a key role in bringing the 2010 World Cup to South Africa, had sought to block his arrest earlier in the week, filing for an interdict on Tuesday. However, the Johannesburg High Court is only scheduled to hear his application on Thursday.

The arrest follows a police raid on SAFA’s offices in March, with police spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirming that Jordaan’s actions date back to between 2014 and 2018. Mogale stated that Jordaan allegedly used the organisation’s resources for personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his protection and a public relations firm, without approval from the SAFA board.

Jordaan, 73, is facing charges alongside SAFA Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling. All three are expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Neither Jordaan nor SAFA have responded to requests for comment from Reuters. In an affidavit filed to court to prevent his arrest, Jordaan denies any wrongdoing.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

