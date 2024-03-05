Rivers United headline CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalists

The eight teams set to compete in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup were officially decided after the conclusion of the group-stage matches.

Rivers United headline the eight clubs that will go into the quarter-finals draw set to take place on Tuesday, March 12.

This season’s quarter-finalists include four clubs that have lifted the title in recent years, which are current holders, USM Alger (2022/23), Stade de Malien (2008/09), RS Berkane (2019/20, 2021/22,) as well as Zamalek (2018/19).

Making up the final list of quarter-finalists after Sunday’s fixtures are Nigeria’s Rivers United, Dreams FC of Ghana, Abu Salem of Libya as well as Egyptian side, Modern Future who will be looking at following in the path of other Egyptian giants who have stamped their authority on the continent.

While the quarter-finals boast four former champions, the quartet of Rivers United, Dreams FC, Abu Salem and Modern Future, who have all been exceptional in the competition, will be looking at making a name for themselves on the continent.

Last season’s winners of the competition, USM Alger further went on to lift the CAF Super Cup in a thrilling encounter against record CAF Champions League holders, Al Ahly.