Real Madrid, FC Barcelona reveal new kits for LaLiga 2020-21 season

LaLiga champions, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2020/21 season.

The bold yet simple designs were created to highlight what makes Real Madrid unique; its hunger for winning and nothing less, or more. In the iconic white of Real Madrid was introduced a subtle tonal graphic across the front of the home shirt, whilst the away jersey includes a striking new colourway. Both designs are kept minimal in their aesthetic.

The home jersey features Spring Pink accents – inspired by the 2014-15 away jersey – emerging from the 3 stripes and loop label on the neck of the jersey. This subtle graphic and vivid contrast detailing references the contemporary art culture of the vibrant Spanish capital. The away v-neck jersey includes dark blue accents against a fresh Spring Pink colour, inspired by a city lit at night, when Plaza De Cibeles, an icon of the city is at its most beautiful.

“Real Madrid is a unique team with a unique history. We wanted to keep the design of this season’s jerseys bold yet simple to reflect the expectation that comes with the badge, and that is to win at all costs”, said Marco Ommicioli, Football Designer at the brand wearing Real Madrid. “The shirts may only be 140 grams of fabric, but the weight of expectation is much heavier. The pressure to perform, pressure to win, and the pressure to create history in front fans. This pressure turns good players into great ones, and great ones into global icons, just like the design of these famous shirts.”

The Real Madrid women’s team will be wearing the home and third jerseys in their debut season. The new away jersey will be worn for the first time on pitch on 7th August against Manchester City at Champions League.

‘The colours are within’ is the slogan chosen by FC Barcelona for the new 2020/21 away kit, which this year is black with gold details. The club chose this ‘absence of colour’ to show that Barça fans’ heart are blaugrana, no matter what is on the outside.

The shirt will be predominantly black for the third time in the club’s history (in 2011/12 it was the away colour scheme, and the third kit in 2013/14), but this time it will incorporate a gold trim on the sleeves and collar, offering a contemporary and elegant style. The flag, just like on the home kit, is located just below the neck on the reverse of the shirt. Another distinguishing feature is the club badge embroidered on the chest, which will be solely gold –as will the sponsor logos.

Completing the kit, the shorts will also be black, with a number on the right thigh and the club badge in gold. The socks will be total black, except for ‘Barça’ and the manufacturer brand logo in the centre.

100% recycled polyester has been used for the shirt and shorts, obtained from recycling plastic bottles melted down to create a fine thread. This material allows for better performance and a reduced impact on the environment.