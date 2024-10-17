Real Betis Féminas sign Nigerian international Chinyere Kalu

Spanish Liga F club Real Betis Féminas have announced the signing of Nigeria U20 international, Chinyere Kalu. The midfielder has signed a contract with the Andalusian side, which runs until 2026.

Kalu was part of the Nigerian Falconets squad at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, where she made an appearance as a substitute in a group-stage match against Canada. Prior to that, she had also represented Nigeria at the U17 level.

By joining Real Betis, Kalu follows in the footsteps of Super Falcons stars Roosa Ariyo and Rinsola Babajide, who both previously played for the club. Other Nigerian players, including Africa Cup of Nations winners Victor Ikpeba, Finidi George, and Nosa Igiebor, have also donned the colours of Real Betis in the past.

Founded 13 years ago, Real Betis Féminas finished 11th in the Liga F standings last season. The team, currently sitting 15th in the 16-team league, will face Granada in their next Liga F fixture on Saturday, October 19.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share