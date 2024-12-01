Rashford, Zirkzee bags brace as Man United thrash Everton 4-0 in Amorim’s Old Trafford debut

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee netted twice as Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 in Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League home game in charge.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Ipswich in Amorim’s debut last weekend, United delivered a dominant display. Rashford opened the scoring in the 34th minute, with his low strike deflecting off Jarrad Branthwaite following a Bruno Fernandes corner. Seven minutes later, Zirkzee marked his return to the starting lineup with a close-range finish, again set up by Fernandes, after Branthwaite’s error in Everton’s half.

Everton started brightly, with Beto missing early chances, but their defense unraveled just 20 seconds into the second half. Amad Diallo capitalized on a loose ball, threading a pass to Rashford for his second goal. Diallo struck again, dispossessing James Tarkowski and feeding Zirkzee for his second of the match in the 64th minute.

Manchester United’s clinical finishing—four goals from five shots on target—lifted them to ninth in the table, deepening Everton’s struggles. The victory also marked United’s 42nd Premier League win over Everton, the most by any team against a single opponent in the competition’s history.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share