PSG to launch £60 bid for Olise

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing a bid worth £60million for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. Olise, who made a €9.3 million switch from Reading to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021, has since established himself as a key player for the Eagles.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing regarding Olise’s release clause. The France U21 international is expected to join Bayern Munich under new coach Vincent Kompany, forming part of an exciting new attack alongside England captain Harry Kane.

The deal is anticipated to be complex, with Olise’s release clause estimated at around £60 million. Percentages of any transfer fee are due to Crystal Palace, the player himself, and his former club, Reading.

The 22-year-old winger has also attracted strong interest from Newcastle United and Chelsea, although Chelsea recently withdrew from the race for his signature. Despite Crystal Palace’s willingness to offer Olise a new contract, the allure of Champions League football proved too tempting.

Manchester United have admired Olise but have not been in a financial position to pursue the star. Bayern Munich aim to reclaim its dominance in German football after being dethroned by Xavi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Olise joined Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021, making the leap from the Championship to the Premier League. Over his three years at Palace, he has become a fan favourite and one of their attacking talents alongside England’s Eberechi Eze.

Last season, Olise scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Palace, despite missing several games due to a hamstring injury. The U21 French international has made 68 appearances for the South London club, scoring six goals and providing 17 assists. He signed a new contract last August, earning £100,000 per week.

Despite Palace’s efforts, Olise has been the subject of intense interest from top Premier League sides and European giants, making it challenging to retain him. He has been selected for the France squad for the Paris Olympics, which start in July.

PSG have identified four positions they wish to strengthen, with Olise set to be a target for the Parisians.