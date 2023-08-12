PSG acquires Dembele for €50m from Barcelona

On Saturday, the Paris Saint-Germain club completed the €50 million purchase of Ousmane Dembele, a former Barcelona winger.

According to ESPN, Saturday, Dembele turned down the French club’s initial offer to pay the player’s buyout clause of €50 million ($54.9m), which was due to expire at the end of July.

On the club’s official website, he responded to the agreement by writing, “I’m happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new team.I aim to develop further here and please all the club’s supporters.

In 2017, Dembele replaced Neymar at Barcelona in a €105 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. In 185 appearances, he has scored 40 goals.

Since PSG had been pushing for the winger, Barcelona manager Xavier Hernández Creus agreed to pay the transfer money.