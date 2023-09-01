Private jet booked from Florence to Manchester amid United’s Sofyan Amrabat pursuit

A private jet has been booked from Florence to arrive at Manchester Airport on Friday afternoon amid United’s interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

A boutique jet is scheduled to touch down at Manchester Airport at 12.52pm on Friday afternoon and United have not denied the possibility they have arranged the private jet. Discussions between United and Fiorentina over a deal for Amrabat are ongoing.

The Cessna jet appeared on flight tracking websites on Friday morning. As it is a private flight, it is possible the scheduled time could be pushed back amid the prospect of the Amrabat deal becoming more protracted.

Sofyan Amrabat is United manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred target to bolster their midfield before tonight’s 11pm deadline. Ten Hag coached the Morocco international at FC Utrecht in the mid-2010s.