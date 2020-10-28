Premier League says PPV to remain until international break

The Premier League will keep the current pay-per-view (PPV) pricing structure in place until next month’s international break.

A new £14.95 charge for some top-flight matches was introduced earlier this month for games that were outside the scheduled TV broadcast selections.

Prior to that, games had been available free-to-air since the Premier League returned without fans in June and clubs said the PPV measure was an “interim solution” to allow supporters to watch their teams live.

It was met with a hostile reaction, however, and fans from teams across the Premier League have been boycotting matches and instead donating to charity.

Premier League clubs duly discussed the matter at a shareholders meeting on Tuesday and it was agreed the current pricing would remain in place ahead of November’s international break.

Sides are due to face each other from November 6 to 8 before players will go away to play for their countries.

A further review will take place after that to see what will happen following the international break, with the price expected to be one of the main items up for discussion.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has been strongly against the current price and has called for it to be to less than £5.

“Supporters have overwhelmingly rejected this offer. Why not make it much more accessible at £4.95 per match until Christmas?” he said.

“Charging £14.95 for single televised matches in the current climate is not acceptable to any football fan.”