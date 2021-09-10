Premier League: Hostility resumes as Leicester City battle Man City

Football lovers can look forward to Round 4 action from the Premier League, with matches this weekend.

Premier League action is headlined by the cracker between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday 11 September.

The Foxes have had a mixed start to the season and will be hoping that a home clash against the champions inspires the best from players such as Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.

Man City, meanwhile, will look to record signing Jack Grealish for further inspiration. The playmaker netted his first goal for City in a comfortable win over Norwich City last month and manager Pep Guardiola wants to see more of a killer instinct in front of goal from the English international.

“If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem [Sterling], he can score more,” said Guardiola. “When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn’t have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival. He scored because he arrives in the centre, he’s a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well, but if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it too.”

Another key clash sees Leeds United host Liverpool at Elland Road on Sunday, 12 September at 4:30pm, a match which is sure to be enthralling for football purists and lovers of the technical and tactical elements of the game… plus their two meetings last season produced a total of nine goals!

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will surely enjoy pitting his wits against Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, though it is the prospect of a full capacity Elland Road and the resulting atmosphere which could be most decisive.

“The public is always a stimulus and the presence of the spectators is very important. It makes us very happy and it is very emotional to play in front of them again,” said Bielsa.

Other games to watch out for in this round include a London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur; Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford; Aston Villa looking to claim an upset at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea; Arsenal vs Norwich City and Monday 13 September which sees Rafael Benitez and Sean Dyche pit their respective brands of pragmatism against each other for Everton vs Burnley.