Premier Cool renews sponsorship of HiFL

PZ Cussons, makers of Premier Cool has restated its commitment to supporting the growth of sports and youth engagement as it renewed its sponsorship of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) for the second year running. The renewal was made known at a press briefing, which held at Radisson Blu in Lagos to launch the 2020 season of league.

Premier Cool was a major sponsor of HiFL season 2 and proved to be a valuable sponsor as they were quite instrumental in the training and development of not just the players but also every stakeholder in the spectrum. Premier Cool in partnership with Manchester City Football Club, sponsored the first of its kind ever Coaching Clinic for Collegiate Coaches in Nigeria and in the history of the league. Many of the coaches who participated in that memorable capacity development session clearly benefited from the program as the impact became quite evident as the season progressed.

At the press briefing which was organised to review as well as showcase the achievements of the previous seasons and also intimate the media on its plans for 2020, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, organisers of the novel Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), made it known that they are gearing up for an even better third season as they look to consolidate on their successes thus far.

Speaking at the event was the Brand Development and Activation Manager, Premier Cool, Eniola Ogunlade, who commended the organisers for a job well done, as the growth of the HiFL has been quite impressive, which is why Premier Cool is happy to once again be part of another emerging success story.

“For us at Premier Cool, the Higher Institution Football League has lived up to expectations and we are proud to be identified with the brand. This year, we are once again happy to announce the renewal of our sponsorship deal with HiFL. In the last two seasons of the Higher Institution Football League we have seen and are proud to be a part of the emergence of several stars like, Ebuka Odenigbo of Kano Pillars, Emmanuel Ogbolee of Nassarawa United, and Osas Imade of Bendel Insurance amongst others.

We are confident of the numerous talents that are yet to be discovered in our various campuses and so we are encouraged to provide opportunities for these talents to grow and express their abilities to a teeming population and scouts for possible career advancement.

Rest assured that Premier Cool will continue to support laudable sports and youth development initiatives, such as the Higher Institutions Football League while creating remarkable impact in the lives of the Nigerian youth with sports as the enabler. So everyone should stay chilled and stay Premier Cool” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Operating Officer, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Olamide Adeyemo, thanked all the stakeholders involved in the continuous achievements and growth of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) which is now in its third season. He was particularly full of praise for Premier Cool for its support and immense contribution to the league.

“I am particularly grateful to all our major sponsors especially Premier Cool who came on board last season and has added so much value to Higher Institutions Football League. The Coaching Clinic for Collegiate Coaches, facilitated by their partners, Manchester City Football Club, turned out to be one of the major highlights of the 2019 season. They have once again restated their commitment to us for the 2020 season and we are super excited to have them on board as we look forward another rewarding season” he said.

The organisers mentioned as part of the achievements and growth of Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) following its success of 2019, 2020 season is set to feature no less than 52 Higher Institutions across the country, having featured 32 the previous season. The league preliminary matches are due to kick off in April.